Gaming for a good cause: Extra Life tournament to benefit CMN Hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Those who prefer the great indoors have an opportunity this weekend to put their video game skills on the line to benefit local families helped by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
The Dahl Family YMCA E-Sports Arena will host a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament Saturday at 12 noon. Prizes include an Apple Watch and Airpods, but a representative from CMNH said the ultimate prize is giving back to help out families with kids facing medical challenges.
"Extra life is a program of the Children's Miracle Network that has gamers do what they do best: game," said CMNH Specialist Sierra Lyon. "While they're gaming they collect donations. This tournament is just another event where we have local gamers supporting local kids and families."
The tournament starts at 12 noon on Saturday at the Dahl Family Y (1140 Main St. La Crosse). There's a $25 entry fee. Those interested can register online by clicking here.