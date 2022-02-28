Grumpy Plunge participants brave cold water for good cause

WABASHA, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of people helped a good cause by jumping in some just above freezing water over the weekend in Wabasha.
As part of the Grumpy Old Men Festival, those who took part in the Grumpy Plunge raised money for Wabasha Rotary and Great River Homes, Inc. who help people with disabilities in Wabasha County.
A lack of state funding has caused staffing issues that has affected services they provide according to Great River Homes Executive Director Cari McCann. The money raised helps make up the difference that isn't provided by the state she said.
While there was a serious purpose behind the fundraiser, those jumping into freezing water didn't take it that way. Many dressed up in costumes and had a good time for their brief dunk into the water at Beach Park.
The photos in this story were taken by Steven Swan.