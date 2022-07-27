Habitat for Humanity seeks five new homeowners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area said they're now taking homeowner applications for five new homes in the area including one for a veteran and their family.
The five homes Habitat has planned to make available next year are located in La Crosse, West Salem, Tomah, and Eitzen, Minnesota. Here are the details:
- New home construction on Onalaska Ave. in La Crosse. The home is in the flood plain but Habitat is working with the city to elevate the home out of the flood zone.
- Rehabilitated, 2-bedroom home on Adams St. in La Crosse.
- Rehabilitated, 3-bedroom home on Hamilton St. in West Salem.
- Rebabilitated, 3-bedroom home in Eitzen, MN. The home was sold to Habitat but will be moved to a new piece of land owned by Habitat in September.
- New home construction on Juneau St. in Tomah. This is Habitat for Heroes' second Veteran Home. Habitat is choosing a veteran and their family for this home.
“We are so excited to be able to select such a large number of families,” says Habitat’s Executive Director, Kahya Fox. “Families don’t know it yet, but the lives of five families are about to be changed in such a profound a positive way.”
Application forms can be found online and downloaded here.
The deadline is Friday, September 2 at 5 p.m.
According to Habitat, families are selected based on three criteria: their ability to afford homeownership, need for safe and affordable housing, and willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity. Families provide at least 350 sweat equity hours working alongside Habitat staff and volunteers to build their homes. When a home is finished, Habitat sells the home to the family for the full appraised value. Habitat then provides mortgages to the families at 0% interest, bridging the gap for families in which homeownership was out of reach. Families pay full property taxes and homeowners’ insurance on the home.