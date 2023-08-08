Help Celebrate CMN Night at the Loggers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's a celebration of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Heroes past and present on Wednesday night at the La Crosse Loggers baseball game.
Not only will the 2023 Hero Families be on hand, but new this year is a Hero Alumni Reunion featuring many of the kids and families who've represented our local CMN Hospitals in past years getting a chance to reconnect and share gratitude for the support they've received thanks to community generosity.
"They get to meet some of the fans. They get to do the first pitch and get to do some on-field games between innings, so they really do a phenomenal job, The Loggers and Firefighters Credit Union of making our hero kids feel special," said Beth Noffsinger, a CMN specialist at Gundersen Health System.
First pitch for the CMN Heroes Night with the Loggers, presented by Firefighters Credit Union, is 6:35 on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Tickets are still available online by clicking here. If you enter the promo code "CMN", half the ticket price will be donated to our local CMN Hospitals serving kids and families across 25 area counties.
There's also a jersey raffle online now. The winner does not need to be present to claim the prize.