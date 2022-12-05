HorseSense looking for help during the holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - HorseSense is looking for community support during the holiday season to help continue with the programs they offer.
HorseSense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with people of all ages and disabilities to improve self-esteem and self-efficacy.
During the season, they're having a Holiday Donation Match campaign where a donor will match contributions to the organization up to $10,000.
“We are 100% dependent upon the community’s support during the winter season,” said Samantha Hall, executive director at HorseSense. “The Holiday Donation Match campaign is a fantastic way for our small organization to raise critical dollars to cover overhead expenses until our program resumes in March.”
In a news release, it said that the demand for HorseSense's programs has grown considerably since the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they're looking for support to help fund those programs.
Those wishing to contribute can go to the HorseSense website.