Housing organizations benefit from Great Rivers United Way funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local organizations working to provide safe, affordable housing to people in the area receive assistance in their efforts thanks to the Great Rivers United Way.
On Thursday, six groups received checks totaling more than $158,000.
The money is, according to GRUW, an example of how donations are returned to the community.
One of the recipients was the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council which received $20,000.
"So you know the Great Rivers United Way funding is so important to our agency and our shelters it provides. We're in rural counties so the funding is a little bit lower in rural counties, so it gives us that stability to be able to keep and maintain these shelters operating every year," said Katie Hulbert with the Homeless Shelter program.
For the YWCA's Ruth House, the $7,500 funding goes directly into essential services according to grant administrator Jen Roberdeau. "Case managers meet with clients and residents of Ruth House on a regular basis to help them establish a care plan, a case plan, so that they can get access to the resources that they need, the services that they need in order to be successful and get connected with employment and income and all kind of services that help them get back on their feet."
Other organizations receiving funds include $45,000 for two programs run by Couleecap, $70,000 to the Salvation Army of La Crosse, and $16,000 to Independent Living Resources.