La Crosse Community Foundation launches Giving Catalog

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of celebrating Giving Tuesday, the La Crosse Community Foundation launched the Giving Catalog.
It is a place where you can find and donate to over 60 causes in the La Crosse area.
"At La Crosse Community Foundation our mission allows us to support any charitable organizations in La Crosse County. That could be a mission that's dedicated to environmental conservation all the way to the arts, maybe theater or music, all the way to what a lot of people think about as being a non-profit organization," said Jamie Schloegel, CEO of the foundation.
The Catalog is live now and on Giving Tuesday the La Crosse Community Foundation will match the first $5,000 in donations.
The catalog is now a permanent part of the La Crosse Community Foundation with new causes and organizations updated quarterly.