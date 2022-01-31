MCHS donates vehicle to Hope Restores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System donates a vehicle to help a local organization fulfill its work in the community.
Hope Restores is a local non-profit that helps the African American community in the area. They've collaborated with MCHS in the past on several projects.
One of the goals of Hope Restores is to provide transportation to those that need it whether it is for school, medical appointments, or job interviews. Tashyra Jackson, co-founder of Hope Restores, said, "Lack of transportation can be a barrier, so we help people get where they need to go. Unfortunately, our van is in constant use and has become increasingly unreliable."
Theye reached out to MCHS to see if they could help. They could.
"Hope Restores is a relatively new organization, but they're already making an impact on our community," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "We've been impressed by their ability to identify needs and take action to address them. When we learned they needed a vehicle, we wanted to help."
On Friday, MCHS donated an eight-person GMC Suburban to Hope Restores.
"We're grateful to Mayo Clinic Health System for providing the Suburban. It will be a relief to have a dependable vehicle, and we won't have to pay for constant repairs," says Jackson.
Hope Restores is now planning on retiring the old van. They are also starting a search for a second vehicle due to the need for transportation in the community.
Anyone interested in donating a vehicle should contact Hope Restores at 608-881-6418 or contact them through their website.