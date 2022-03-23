New International Owl Center art auction underway for Ukrainian children

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The second in a series of auctions of owl artwork done by Ukrainian children to raise money for their war-torn homeland is underway.
The International Owl Center's Ukrainian Art for Ukrainian Kids auction runs through March 27.
According to the center's website, the 59 pieces of art in the first auction raised $101,052. All of the proceeds are going to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine.
This time, 87 works are available. There are also limited edition prints available for $100.
All of the art has been collected over the years during the center's international children's owl art contest held in conjunction with their International Festival of Owls. Hundreds of pieces of art have come from children in Ukraine since the contest began in 2004.
According to UNICEF, over 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees since February 24.