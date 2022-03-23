 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 415 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New International Owl Center art auction underway for Ukrainian children

  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The second in a series of auctions of owl artwork done by Ukrainian children to raise money for their war-torn homeland is underway.

The International Owl Center's Ukrainian Art for Ukrainian Kids auction runs through March 27. 

According to the center's website, the 59 pieces of art in the first auction raised $101,052. All of the proceeds are going to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine. 

This time, 87 works are available. There are also limited edition prints available for $100. 

All of the art has been collected over the years during the center's international children's owl art contest held in conjunction with their International Festival of Owls. Hundreds of pieces of art have come from children in Ukraine since the contest began in 2004. 

According to UNICEF, over 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees since February 24. 

Click here to see the artwork up for bid.

Tags

Recommended for you