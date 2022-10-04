Onalaska Firehouse 5K on Sat. supports CMN Hospitals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - There's still time to get in on a weekend win-win by lacing up the running shoes.
The Onalaska Firehouse 5K on Saturday, Oct. 8 benefits both the Onalaska Firefighters Association and local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals families.
Offering a way to get in a workout bright and early, and support for a pair of local organizations, the event also features a family-friendly open house.
"There's nothing kids love more than firetrucks," said Beth Noffsinger, Children's Miracle Network Specialist at Gundersen Health System. "We're going to have one of our Hero Families out there before the race starts, so you'll get to hear a little bit about how your dollars help local kids and how those stay right here in our community."
Registration is open online and in person the morning of the race, which starts at 8 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 8. The run/walk begins and ends at the Onalaska Fire Dept. at 415 Main St.