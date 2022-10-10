Onalaska proclaims Oct. 8, 2022 as "Linda Lyche Day"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A special honor for a longtime resident as Mayor Kim Smith proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 as "Linda Lyche Day" in Onalaska.
"She has that quiet dignity where she's working behind the scenes," said Mayor Smith. "She's organizing things. She's spreading kindness and really making a difference in our community."
The mayor added that the honor has been in the works for some time to recognize Lyche, who she called an important person in the area.
Linda and her husband, John, are part of the Riverfest family as First Mate and Commodore in 2013. They also serve a great number of organizations in a philanthropic and volunteer role, including the Onalaska Art Keepers, which hosted the Pumpkin & a Pint event to help promote cultural initiatives around the city. Early totals show that event brought in $3,500 dollars from the art auction alone, and one organizer said the grand total should be north of $5,000.
You may know Linda is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Despite that, she still works daily to promote the causes about which she cares deeply.