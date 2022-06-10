Owl art auctions raise $222k for Ukrainian children, more planned

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - To date, three auctions of owl-themed art to help Ukrainian children has raised more than $222,000 with more auctions planned in the coming months.
The International Owl Center in Houston began the auctions of Ukrainian children's artwork earlier this year.
The art for the auctions has been collected over the years during the center's international children's owl art contest that's a part of the International Festival of Owls. Hundreds of pieces of art have come from children in Ukraine since the contest began in 2004.
The money raised from the auctions goes to UNICEF to help with relief efforts for the children of Ukraine.
According to the center's website, the first auction of 59 pieces in March raised $101,321. Another auction in March and one in April brought the total amount raised to $222,016. One of the pieces sold for more than $8,000 while two others went for more than $7,000 each according to the site.
More fundraising events are set. Two more auctions are set for June 22-26 and August 10-14.
In early May, they also created a set of 20 blank greeting cards featuring owl art that sold out. A second run of cards is scheduled for sale in person at the International Owl Center in Houston during International Owl Awareness Day weekend August 5-8. Any remaining sets will be sold through their online store.