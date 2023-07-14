Personal best 55" fish highlights early efforts in Al's Musky Challenge

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Through noon Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air; Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.; The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin; including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,; Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.; Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy; standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of; sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public; is not likely to be affected.; For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality; Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality