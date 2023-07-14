Personal best 55" fish highlights early efforts in Al's Musky Challenge

LAKE VERMILLION, Minn. (WXOW) - Al's Musky Challenge is off to a big start to benefit a trio of Coulee Region organizations supporting kids.
Al Louis shared this photo with News 19 after catching a personal record 55" musky on northern Minnesota's Lake Vermillion.
Already this year, the Challenge hosted by the Rotary Club of La Crosse has raised more than $70,000 for Hope Restores, The Good Fight and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
Learn how you can contribute by clicking here.
Stay tuned to hear from the "Musky Hunter" himself!