Record-breaking year for CMNH Radiothon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An incredibly successful year for the 2022 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon at Gundersen Health System.
While totals are still getting pulled together and donations continue to come in, this year's final numbers are nearing $100,000 according to Gundersen, all thanks to the people in the area.
“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals Specialist. “We couldn’t have set this Radiothon record without the support of wonderful volunteers on the phone bank, phenomenal families, providers, health care team members and other interview subjects, and the team at Mid-West Family La Crosse.”
The radiothon ran over two days on several local radio stations.
The money raised from the event stays in the area to assist families with everything from meal vouchers to adaptive equpment.
Donations are still accepted online by clicking here. Donations may also be mailed to 1900 South Avenue, FDN-001, La Crosse, WI 54601. Walk-in donations can be dropped off at the Gundersen Medical Foundation office at 201 Third St. N. Checks should have Radiothon 2022 in the memo line.