Registration open for CMN Hospitals "Extra Life" gaming event

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Calling gamers of all genres, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals need your help. They're hoping game enthusiasts will do what they love to do while helping families with kids facing medical challenges.
Partnering with the Coulee Region Gaming Guild, CMN Hospitals invite tabletop and video gamers alike to register for the 12-hour "Extra Life" gaming event on November 5th from 12 noon to 12 midnight at Gamers Sanctum in Sparta.
Those who participate can already log half the annual hours needed for the "Extra Life" initiative in one go.
"People who participate in Extra Life say they're going to play 24 hours over the course of a year. Your friends and family pledge money to that much you do with a walk; it's just you play games," said CMN Hospitals Specialist Beth Noffsinger. "You don't have to stay the full 12 hours, but a lot of the people get 12 of their 24 hours in that way."
Registration for the event costs $15 from now until the end of the month. You can register online by clicking here.
After Nov. 1, registration is still available in-person on Nov. 5 for $20. All proceeds benefit local families utilizing Children's Miracle Network Hospitals services.
While they can always use more help, Noffsinger told News 19 on Monday, they've already raised a record $95,000 and counting from last week's two-day Radiothon event.