Rotarians busy with Fruitbox Fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Rotarians were busy Saturday morning packing up goodies for its annual Fruitbox Fundraiser.
Rotarians have sold the fruitboxes for more than 20 years.
Many of its members purchase them as employee appreciation gifts or donate them to various non-profit organizations throughout the community.
Saturday's event was also a fun way for the group to get together during the holiday season and raise money for good causes.
"The proceeds go towards the Rotary Club of Downtown which we use to fund scholarships -- Kids Coulee, International Gardens, a number of major projects that we've got going on. As well as other projects that come up throughout the year," said Mike Nickel, one of the co-chairs for the fundraiser.
Rotary volunteers prepared more than 1,000 boxes this year. Deliveries began on Saturday and continue on Monday.