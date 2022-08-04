LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A mobile medical unit more than two years in the making is now ready to roll thanks to support from local Rotary clubs.
Unveiled Thursday night at another Rotary project, Moon Tunes, the custom built mobile clinic will bring the St. Clare Health Mission services to more uninsured people in communities beyond La Crosse.
Equipped with two exam rooms, diagnostic equipment, a wheelchair lift and bathroom, the clinic can provide basic medical care by volunteer doctors and nurses. The clinic is already scheduled to visit places like Houska Park as well as making stops in Arcadia and Tomah.
About two years ago, local Rotary clubs teamed-up with the goal of raising $80,000 and using the financial power of Rotary International funding to triple the total. They ended up raising more than $170,000 locally and bringing in an additional $160,000 through Rotary grants and global partnerships to create the fully-functional clinical unit in what St. Clare's executive director calls a time of great need.
"It's unbelievable," said Jason Larsen. "We already have partnerships in outlying counties and scheduled farm visits, and the street medicine with the homeless, so already out of the gates we'll be out three times a week with partners in three counties."
Larsen adds that the clinic will roll out for its first service stop already next Wednesday.