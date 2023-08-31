Salvation Army, Kwik Trip team up for Coats for Kids drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army and Kwik Trip are asking for help to make sure no children go without adequate protection from the cold this winter.
They are taking donations for the annual Coats for Kids drive beginning September 8 through October 9.
The goal is to ensure children-infants to 18 year-olds receive a a coat for the winter months.
They're looking for new or gently used coats for that age group.
There are a number of places to drop off coats. Kwik Trip stores in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Stoddard, and La Crescent can accept coats for the program.
Also, coats can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 223 North 8th Street in La Crosse.
Once collected, they're planning on a community distribution day on Friday, October 13 at the Salvation Army Warehouse at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse.
They ask that any families planning on coming to the distribution day to register for the event. Registration begins on September 8.
Register here: https://TSAcoatsforkids.eventbrite.com