Scouts pay tribute to veterans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Before taking part in events on Memorial Day on Monday, area scouts were busy honoring veterans throughout the region.
During the week, members of Gateway Scouting placed flags at the graves of veterans at several cemeteries including the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse and cemeteries in Sparta, Tomah, Warrens, and in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Their Memorial Day activities involve marching in parades in La Crosse, Onalaska, and Sparta.
More than 1,000 youth take part in Gateway Scouting activities in a nine-county region.
The photos that accompany this story are contributed by Gateway Scouting.