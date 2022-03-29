Second Owl Art auction brings in $71,000 for Ukrainian children

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The second auction of Ukrainian children's owl art has concluded and raised just over $71,000.
The International Owl Center in Houston said the second auction of 87 works created by Ukrainian children finished Sunday.
In all, the auction raised $71,039 for UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine while the successful bidders receive a piece of artwork. The high bid for the auction this time was $4,100.
To date, bidders have contributed a total of $172,091 to the cause.
The art for the auctions has been collected over the years during the center's international children's owl art contest that's a part of the International Festival of Owls. Hundreds of pieces of art have come from children in Ukraine since the contest began in 2004.
Another auction runs from March 31 through April 3. Similar to the last auction, there are limited editon prints available for a fixed price of $100.