Send get well cards to Terry Erickson

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of the former Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Executive Director said they appreciate the continued support while Terry Erickson recovers from a stroke.
Current BGC CEO Jake Erickson told News 19 he's delivering the cards sent to the club over the past few days to his father. Jake added that Terry will spend at least the next ten days in the hospital.
However, Jake also said Terry is recovering, sharing this update from his mother:
"Terry is making progress with intense therapy and his family is appreciative of all the community support as it has strengthened his resolve."
You can send messages of support to:
Boys and Girls Club
C/O Terry Erickson
1331 Clinton St.
La Crosse, WI 54603