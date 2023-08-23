Seventh bridge dedicated in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) Another bridge dedication in Sparta.
It's the seventh since 2009. And all bridges were built by volunteers. Five local men who've become known as "The Shovelmen."
Residents attended the event designed to not only recognize the completion of the project but to celebrate people who contribute to their communities.
This bridge is located on the City's River Run Golf Course. It connects the 11th and 12th holes.
Each of the seven bridges in town has a name - this one is known as the Child Care Bridge to recognize the former Wisconsin Child Center, once located not far from the site.
The bridge building project began in 2009. Reinhard Mueller asked people to become involved and "The Shovelmen" began their history. Along with Reinhard, Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, Jerry Kast and Kerry Schumann comprise the group.
Mueller says the projects are designed, in part, to make the community an even better place to live.
Over the years, four of "The Shovelmen" received Jefferson Awards for their community service. During the dedication, Kerry Schumann received his award which came, he says, as a surprise.
You can learn more about "The Shovelmen" and their book titled, "Bridging Communities: The Mission, Work and Labors of Love of the Shovelmen" by visiting their website theshovelmen.org.