Singing Valentine surprise returns to benefit CMN Hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's still a little time to book a surprise for that special someone while giving back to local families with kids facing medical challenges.
"'A Note Above' is a local a cappella group consisting of four women that on Valentine's Day will come to your work, your home, a restaurant, wherever you are with your loved one and sing a song of your choice," said Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Specialist, Sierra Lyon.
The $30 fee, which goes to CMN Hospitals families locally, covers the surprise performance as well as a greeting card, box of chocolates and commemorative photo.
A Note Above is performing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Please make reservations by calling (608) 780-3185.