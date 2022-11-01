 Skip to main content
Steppin' Out In Pink meets goal despite rainout

  • Updated
Steppin' Out In Pink sign
By Dani Smith

Although weather might have canceled this year's Steppin' Out In Pink event for 2022, organizers still met their goal.

Gundersen Medical Foundation said Tuesday it raised $350,000 for breast cancer research and to support people fighting the disease. 

The goal was met, they said, due to local organizations, volunteers, and other supporters who stepped up to help. 

The foundation said it hopes those who supported the event understand the impact they've made. 

If you'd like to make a donation this year, go to steppinoutinpink.org

Planning for next year's event is already underway. The walk is set for September 9, 2023. 

