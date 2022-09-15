Student grateful for teacher's instinct & intuition: "She saved my life"

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A situation late last week at a Holmen elementary school could have quickly turned tragic if not for the quick actions of a teacher and the student in danger.
It's the call no parent wants to receive: Carolyn Moe said she was in shock when she learned her son choked on an almond during snack time in the Viking Elementary 3rd Grade classroom last Friday.
Thankfully, Bryson went right to his teacher and signaled something was wrong. Samantha Wais said that's when her "mama bear" instincts kicked into action.
She performed the Heimlich Maneuver dislodging the almond and averting a possible tragedy.
"Truly, she saved his life," Carolyn Moe said. "She takes care of all these kids every single day. I really truly just believe that she needs some recognition for taking care of them and helping Bryson."
Ms. Wais credited not only her instinct but also the ingrained knowledge from a yearly class field trip to learn emergency skills through Gundersen Health System.
She encourages everyone to pay attention during any sort of emergency training to hopefully retain that vital information because you never know when you might need it.
"I just think about all those times where you see little video clips, and those little reminders," Wais said. "I'm just like, thank goodness for those little reminders along the way because it just happened so quickly."
And after taking a few moments for herself, Ms. Wais said she and her assistant along with the school nurse then took time to put her students at ease answering any questions they might have.
Bryson, who spoke about the incident with poise, credits his teacher for saving his life.
"I'm just grateful."