Students spread kindness by sharing Valentine's Day cards with the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Inspired by Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17), Hamilton and the School of the Technology and Arts 1 (SOTA) created it's own weeklong version.
Monday morning, about 15 students spent time at Gundersen Health System handing out Valentine's Day cards.
Random Acts of Kindness week at the school is an effort to teach the young students a core lesson.
"We at Hamilton-SOTA, we really try to find ways to teach our kids that they can make the world a little better by just little acts of kindness every day," said Hamilton-SOTA Title 1 Teacher Jenn Speckeen. "It doesn't have to be this coming Friday or today but every day they can make someone's day a little brighter."
More than 200 students have spent time perfecting their Valentine's Day cards.
They ranged from tissue paper hearts to cards with inspirational messages.
"Sometimes you don't like need, 'Get well,'" 5th grader Pippa Jackson said. "Sometimes like 'You matter' or something to just kind of brighten their day or make their day."
These Valentine's Day cards will make their way to patients at Gundersen Health System.
"We're going to make sure that we deliver these Valentine's to a number of different departments across the organization," said Gundersen Children's Specialist Jenny Noel. "Both adults and young kids, as well. Whether they're having a surgery or a long hospitalization."
The hope for these students is the cards will be a bright spot in someone's day.
"Sometimes they can't see their families and they're stuck in the hospital and they want to be out of the hospital," Jackson said.
Through the rest of the week, more of the student's Valentine's cards will be delivered to various people and organizations throughout the community.