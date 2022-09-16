The secret behind a banner year for Al's Musky Challenge

(WXOW) - Al Louis didn't think 2022 would bring in as many fish as previous years. He was right. But not in the way he expected.
The owner of Designing Jewelers in Downtown La Crosse had been dealing much of the summer with the aftermath of April's 4th Street fire. When he got to Lake Vermillion for the 4th year of Al's Musky Challenge, a La Crosse Rotary event, he hoped to land a few muskellunge.
Instead, he shattered his previous best of 9 in a season, catching a whopping 49 musky so far this year.
"Really, the big difference this year has been learning the weather fronts, cold fronts coming in, moon phases... barometer changes and things like that," Louis said. "So, it's really, we're getting a little more technical, and we're putting more numbers on the board."
Louis said that's got the handful of donors who made per-fish pledges a little nervous, but he added that they'll be fine as they're giving to a good cause: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.
Half of the funds raised, which as of this week top $87,000, will go to the BGC with the other half creating an endowment fund to keep the effort going well into the future.
Louis added that he's still looking to land a $25,000 pledge. If that happens, he's agreed to shave his head, and Jake Erickson, the local BGC CEO, said he would get a tattoo at the Oct. 13 presentation.
Al's Musky Challenge is scheduled to run through Thursday, Sept. 22. You can donate to the cause by clicking here.