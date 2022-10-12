Tune-in: CMN Radiothon returns Thursday and Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday and Friday bring an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the work of local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals simply by tuning into your radio.
The CMN Radiothon returns to Midwest Family stations Z93, 95.7 The Rock and KQ98 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Volunteers will be ready on the phones while hosts will help share stories from families with kids facing medical challenges.
"What always stands out to me is how much families who have worked with CMN want to pay it forward," said CMN Hospitals Specialist Beth Noffsinger. "It's not necessarily just a monetary donation, which of course is great, but so many families are willing to give their time year after year to help raise awareness of CMN and the work Children's Miracle Network does in and around the Coulee Region."
In addition to learning, they are encouraging people to donate during the Radiothon with a goal of raising $90,000. You can do so either in person at Gundersen Health System's La Crosse campus, by calling the number given during the broadcasts or online by clicking here.