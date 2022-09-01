UPDATE: Al's Musky Challenge hits $80,000 with three weeks to go

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local Rotary fundraiser going to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and an endowment fund hits a new milestone Thursday.
Al Louis of Designing Jewelers started the fundraiser four years back with the help of the late David Amborn to, as Louis puts it, raise money while doing something he loves--fishing for muskellunge. It's now an annual event for the Rotary Club of La Crosse Downtown.
Louis told fellow Rotarians at Thursday's meeting they've now hit $80,000. Last year, the Challenge raised $100,000 total.
Funds raised this year will be split between an endowment fund through the La Crosse Community Foundation to keep Al's Musky Challenge going well beyond his musky fishing days and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse supporting their workforce readiness initiative.
As added fun, Louis said if they catch a 55" musky or get a pledge of $25,000 or more, Louis will shave his head and both he and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said they may get a tattoo.
You can make that pledge or give any amount in support by clicking here. The challenge comes to a close on Sept. 21.