UPDATE: Al's Musky Challenge up to $85,000 to support area kids

Al Louis catches 55" Musky

Courtesy: Al Louis

Al's Musky Challenge is off to a big start to benefit a trio of Coulee Region organizations supporting kids.

LAKE VERMILLION, Minn. (WXOW) - Al's Musky Challenge is off to a big start to benefit a trio of Coulee Region organizations supporting kids.

Already this year, the Challenge hosted by the Rotary Club of La Crosse has raised more than $85,000 for Hope RestoresThe Good Fight and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

Al Louis shared this photo with News 19 after catching a personal record 55" musky on northern Minnesota's Lake Vermillion.

His efforts also netted him some personal achievements. He's currently ranked 3rd in the country on the Muskies Inc. standings with the top average length of fish caught. His 55" catch is still the largest registered for the month of July. (Anglers have 30 days from the date of catch to register.)

