Virtual fundraiser Saturday hopes to help rescue dogs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Facebook Live fundraiser hopes to help New Leash on Life Dog Rescue with some big help from Jordan's Way, a nonprofit on a mission to visit shelters across the country.
From 6 until 10 Saturday night, viewers can tune in to watch shelter employees and volunteers take part in various activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks and ice bucket challenges to bring in donations for new leash on life and spread awareness about adoption. The event will be broadcast from Fun Fur Pets on Green Bay St. in La Crosse.
The New Leash family rescues dogs both local and from high-risk, high-kill shelters in other states. They rescue all breeds, sizes, and ages. They rescue dogs with health conditions, neglected and abused dogs, and dogs who for some reason or another found themselves behind bars. They do not have a shelter building, so they are reliant on families willing to open their homes to dogs in need.
Jordan’s Way started in 2019 as a way to promote awareness to animals in under-funded shelters. CEO Kris adopted his dog Jordan, who was a shelter dog for 3 years. In their 11 years together, Kris took Jordan everywhere he went. Sadly, in 2018, Jordan passed away from cancer, but her memory lives on through Jordan’s Way.
Check out the fundraiser on Facebook Live on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. by clicking here.