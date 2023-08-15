Viterbo announces 2023 Saint John XXIII award winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For their community service efforts, Viterbo University names three people from La Crosse as the most recent winners of the annual Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service.
The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Joe Kotnour, and Anh Pham were selected to receive the award which is the highest non-academic honor given by the university.
The recipients are selected based on contributions in one or more of several categories including education, business, philanthropy, peace and justice, and religious life.
Here's a brief look at the contributions made by each of the three.
Bishop Callahan was named by Pope Benedict XVI to lead the Diocese of La Crosse in 2010 which includes 156 parishes, 56 schools, Catholic Charities in a large portion of Wisconsin. He is also a member of the United States Council of Catholic Bishops and serves on the board of seminaries and schools.
Joe Kotnour has helped thousands of patients by providing free and low-cost dental care through facilities such as the St. Clare Health Mission, Wisconsin Dental Association Mission of Mercy and Give Kids a Smile programs. He and his wife Ann both volunteer at the La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center. He also began an initiative with the La Crosse Health Science Consortium where he and other members of the La Crosse District Dental Society helped provide treatment to 5,000 medical assistance patients. Those community efforts are in addition to his own practice at Coulee Family Dental.
Anh Pham escaped Vietnam in 1975 with her husband The and their four children. Eventually settling in La Crosse the family was helped by Catholic Charities. The couple spent years working at cleaning jobs around the area including the Family Radio Building, St. Francis Hospital, and St. Joseph Nursing Home. She also gave back-she is at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to help prepare for Mass. She's also known for her yearly making of 3,000 egg rolls for sale and whose proceeds go to the church. She also volunteers at Place of Grace Catholic Worker House and the YMCA.
The three will be honored at an awards banquet and ceremony on the Viterbo campus on Wednesday, September 6.