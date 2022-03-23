WAFER continues additional food packages through April, adds new mobile stop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry said on Wednesday that they are continuing to offer people additional food packages along with adding a new location for a stop for its mobile food pantry.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, WAFER has offered multiple food packages per month. They said that they are extending the service of offering two complete food packages per month through the month of April to people in the communities they serve.
WAFER's Mobile Food Pantry is making a new stop at their future location for the food pantry at the corner of George and Gillette streets. The Mobile Pantry is serving on March 24 from 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. Food packages contain canned goods, milk, eggs, dairy products, frozen meat, fresh produce, and hygiene items. All are welcome who need food.