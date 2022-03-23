 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WAFER continues additional food packages through April, adds new mobile stop

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry said on Wednesday that they are continuing to offer people additional food packages along with adding a new location for a stop for its mobile food pantry.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WAFER has offered multiple food packages per month. They said that they are extending the service of offering two complete food packages per month through the month of April to people in the communities they serve. 

WAFER's Mobile Food Pantry is making a new stop at their future location for the food pantry at the corner of George and Gillette streets. The Mobile Pantry is serving on March 24 from 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. Food packages contain canned goods, milk, eggs, dairy products, frozen meat, fresh produce, and hygiene items. All are welcome who need food. 

