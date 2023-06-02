YMCA Summer Food Program starts June 5

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing a need that being out of school many children can go hungry during the summer months, the YMCA launches a program to provide meals, and some activities, for children.
The Y's Summer Food Program provides meals and snacks to children at 11 sites around La Crosse between June 5 and August 23. They're listed below.
They expect to serve more than 10,000 meals over the summer.
Another aspect the Y is promoting is keeping kids active through activities with its "Y on the Fly" program. It takes place at select locations providing games, activities and fun for the kids.
To learn more about both programs including meal and activity times, click here.
Here are the 11 locations where the Y is stopping this summer:
Huber Court Community Center
Schuh Mullen Community Center (Hot meals)
Badger-Hicker Park
Copeland Splash
Poage Park
Dahl Family YMCA
Community Youth Center
R.W. Houser Family YMCA
La Crosse Library - Main St
La Crosse Libary - Northside
Trane All Abilities Park
The La Crosse Community Foundation provided a grant for the "Y on the Fly" program.