 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

YMCA Summer Food Program starts June 5

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA Summer Meal Program van.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing a need that being out of school many children can go hungry during the summer months, the YMCA launches a program to provide meals, and some activities, for children. 

The Y's Summer Food Program provides meals and snacks to children at 11 sites around La Crosse between June 5 and August 23. They're listed below.

They expect to serve more than 10,000 meals over the summer. 

Another aspect the Y is promoting is keeping kids active through activities with its "Y on the Fly" program. It takes place at select locations providing games, activities and fun for the kids. 

To learn more about both programs including meal and activity times, click here.

Here are the 11 locations where the Y is stopping this summer:

Huber Court Community Center

Schuh Mullen Community Center (Hot meals)

Badger-Hicker Park

Copeland Splash

Poage Park

Dahl Family YMCA

Community Youth Center

R.W. Houser Family YMCA

La Crosse Library - Main St

La Crosse Libary - Northside

Trane All Abilities Park

The La Crosse Community Foundation provided a grant for the "Y on the Fly" program. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you