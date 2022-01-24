National School Choice Week to provide awareness on educational opportunities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National School Choice Week supports 26,000 events around the United States in a public awareness campaign on different educational opportunities.
The week-long campaign is organized by the apolitical organization of the same name, National School Choice Week, and it goes from January 23 until January 29.
Seeking to spread awareness to families looking for optimal K-12 experiences, School Choice Week comes as parents reassess current institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 26,000 events across the nation, a student showcase is set to take place at Lambeau Field.
The events highlight public, private, and online opportunities for kids who may not be satisfied in their current position.
"Kids are different and a school can be a great school and not necessarily be a great fit for that individual kid. So we try to make sure parents know that there's nothing wrong, that's the case, that's just about kids being individuals and so that's why school choice is important, so parents have flexibility there," said Shelby Doyle, VP of Public Awareness for National School Choice Week.
Doyle encourages parents to talk with, and include, their kids in the process. Collaborate on a detailed list of possible new educational paths. Beyond online research, Doyle emphasizes in-person tours and meetings.
For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.