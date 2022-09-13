Non-profit foundation covers admission to local music festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation covers Saturday admission to afternoon events at the Mid West Music Fest at Riverside Park.
Residents can enjoy family-friendly activities at Riverside Park from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. During the time, the community can enjoy performances from Loud Mouth Brass, TUGG, Jae Havoc, and Mike Munson.
The Foundation was inspired to support the festival to highlight a source of entertainment in La Crosse.
"Communities are a great place to live. They're more vibrant when residents who live there have access to the arts, and entertainment, and culture, and diversity activities," says Jamie Schloegel, the CEO of the La Crosse Community Foundation.
The Mid West Music Fest is a two-day festival featuring performances that span multiple venues, including the Root Note, Warehouse, Grounded Patio, the Charmant and Riverside Park.
Schloegel hopes to continue to support art organizations to expand access to La Crosse's unique entertainment scene.
"Mid West Music Fest is just a great example of one of the art organizations that we've chosen to support this year, so we welcome applications from any other arts organizations in the community who are interested in bringing more vibrancy to our local community," says Schloegel.
Ticket information and a full lineup of performances at the music festival can be found at midwestmusicfest.org.