Norway's Ambassador to the United States Anniken Krutnes visits Vesterheim

  • Updated
  • 0
DECORAH, Iowa. (WXOW) -- Norway's first female ambassador to the United States making a trip to the 'Driftless Region' to embrace the partnership and honor Norwegian culture. 

Norway's Ambassador to the United States Anniken Krutnes speaks at Vesterheim.

Anniken Krutnes stopped by Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School for a private reception outside. 

The chair of Vesterheim's board of trustees said she's honored to welcome the ambassador and strengthen the country's partnership. 

"We can share the story of Vesterheim, which we dedicate ourselves to preserving the Norwegian stories, artifacts and folk art," Ruth Ann Schultz said.

"That helps maintain the strong relationship between the U.S. and Norway." 

Ambassador Krutnes made the trip to Decorah after flying into Chicago. She adds that while passing through the 'Driftless Region', she was able to see the similarities to Norway's beautiful landscape. 

Krutnes also watched with others as Decorah's Nordic Dancers performed. 

"Oh they're great!" Krutnes said. "They're fantastic. When I was young I used to dance as well, but they know more dances than I did. They're good." 

Decorah's Nordic Dancers will also be performing at Nordic Fest which takes place Jul. 28 through Jul. 30. 

