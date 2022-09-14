Oktoberfest Parade Marshals Revealed

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest introduces the newest members of the Oktoberfest royal family at Copeland Park Wednesday night.
This year's Torchlight Parade Marshal is Mike Jorgenson, a retired La Crosse firefighter. Wife, Pennie will accompany Mike on the nighttime parade that goes through La Crosse's northside.
Dave Guepfer is this year's Maple Leaf Parade Marshal. Dave recently retired from the La Crosse Center. He's been involved with Oktoberfest for 35 years. His wife Donna will join him on the route that travels through downtown.
To learn more about events happening during Oktoberfest including parade information go to www.oktoberfestusa.com