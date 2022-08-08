Onalaska American Legion gifts new hand-cycle to local veteran

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- A local veteran was wounded while serving his country almost 20 years ago. Since then he hasn't been able to do one of the things he loves the most: bicycling. But the Onalaska American Legion is helping him get back on the trails once again.
On Aug. 1 at the La Crosse Loggers game, American Legion Post 336 presented veteran and Caledonia resident Ryan Zimmer with a brand new hand-cycle.
"The bike showed up last week," Onalaska American Legion 3rd Vice Commander Brad Heller said.
"We had already had an event planned with the loggers for legion night so we thought what better way to present the bike then to do it there in front of a crowd of people who could really give Ryan the ovation he deserves and show their appreciation for him."
Zimmer started active duty back in 2000, stationed throughout Europe as a combat engineer. But in 2005, he was discharged for medical reasons.
"During that time I was injured multiple times," Zimmer said. "Two helicopter crashes, multiple explosions, a drowning. So it was difficult to get through that deployment, but I made it."
After years of Zimmer trying to find his footing, he found Wounded Warrior Project, which first introduced him to the idea of using a hand bike. But it wasn't as easy as simply buying one for himself. After exhausting all his resources, Zimmer reached out to the Onalaska American Legion. They agreed to pay for all of it.
"It was a way to push the pillars and show what the foundation of the legion is," Heller said.
"It's truly to help veterans and all their causes. Not just legion members per se, but any veteran. To alleviate him of the struggle and to give him an opportunity to live a better life and enjoy what we get to do everyday and really pay him back for his sacrifices."
Once the gifted bike is ready to ride, Zimmer says he can't wait to hit the trails with his wife by his side.
"It's been a little over 20 years since I've been able to ride a bike with my wife, it'll be great to be able to do that again."