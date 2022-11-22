Onalaska/Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary and Holmen Area Rotary Club will be hosting their '12th Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner.'
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, organizers say a free traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at the WI National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive.
Co-founders Jean Lunde and Dan Ferries say they started the event as a way to bring people in the community together who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone. But they say anyone is welcome.
You can request a carry out meal or delivery (for residents of Onalaska, Brice Prairie or Holmen) by clicking here or by calling 608-667-0994.
Donations can be sent to: OEF- Thanksgiving Dinner, 415 Main Street, Onalaska or through PayPal here.