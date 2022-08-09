Onalaska's Omni Center collecting school supplies during Back To School Garage Sale

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - During Saturday's Back To School Garage Sale, the staff at the Omni Center in Onalaska are accepting donations of school supplies.
The event is August 13 and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations will be collected at the front doors then distributed to teachers, students, and classrooms in the Onalaska School District.
For those looking to donate but aren't able to make it on Saturday, staff at the Omni Center are accepting donations on Friday, August 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The list below are items that could be donated.