One weekend only, 'Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: the Musical,' Appleseed Community Theatre

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- For one weekend only, you have a chance to see the Appleseed Community Theater's performance of 'Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: the Musical!' The show, based off a children's book, takes place at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center.
The Director, Krissa Valentine-Harnish says the cast is made up of adults and the show is geared towards more than just children.
"It's about a pigeon who discovers a bus and thinks it would be really cool to drive the bus," Valentine-Harnish said. "It's full of shenanigans and lots of songs. It's a lot of fun!"
The show is on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well as Sunday, Feb 5 at 2 p.m.
Children's tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $10.