Organizers promote '2nd Annual Independence Day Cheers & Beers'

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect until noon CDT Thursday. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days. Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality