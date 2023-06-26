Organizers promote '2nd Annual Independence Day Cheers & Beers'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Center & Leinenkugel’s Brewing present: Independence Day Cheers & Beers. The 2nd annual event returns to the La Crosse Center Riverside Terrace.
Organizers say there will be music, beer, drinks, light appetizers and more! They hope to bring the community together for a fun and safe 4th of July celebration.
Doors open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. Live entertainment featuring Derek Ramnarace and Joe Gantzer begins at 4:30 p.m. The night concludes after the fireworks show.
Get your tickets here.