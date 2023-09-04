Out of this world event coming to Deke Slayton Memorial and Bicycle Museum

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to
103 degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only
fall into the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi river valleys and their nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels will climb on Tuesday
making it feel far more humid compared to last few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.
&&
Weather Alert
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...
The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.
Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.
SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The community is invited to an out of this world event hosted by the Deke Slayton Memorial and Bicycle Museum. On Saturday, September 16th, the museum us hosting "Sharing Space with Deke."
The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. will will include presentations by Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise and mission patch expert Logan Jaeren. Attendance can be either in-person at the museum or on Zoom.
Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased here. Attendance can be either in-person at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum. Those attending on Zoom will receive the link one hour before the event.
