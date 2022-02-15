Pearl Street Books recognizes black authors during Black History Month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- February is Black History Month, a month dedicated to honoring the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history, but also a time to do your own research and some local resource can help.
Owner of Pearl Street Books, Beth Hartung, says her store has a wide variety of books to read this month. Hartung highly recommends books by Tony Morrison and Audre Lorde.
"I like to look at books as windows and mirrors," said Hartung.
"I think it's even more important that we're reading windows. Books that open up the world to us."
Pearl Street Books is having a birthday celebration for authors Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde on Friday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
There are also other local resources available to check out during Black History Month including at the La Crosse Public Library.