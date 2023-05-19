Pet of the Week: Benji!

(WXOW) -- This week's featured 'Pet of the Week' is Benji!
Staff at LAR say he has a lot of personality and isn't afraid to take charge of any situation. He lived with many other cats but is the largest, so he has a more dominant personality. He does have FOMO (fear of missing out) and if anyone else is getting attention, he's going to step right in front of them to ensure he gets the most pets. He could be an only cat or have one submissive feline friend.
If you're interested in adopting Benji or another animal from the La Crescent Animal Rescue, click here.