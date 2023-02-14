Pet of the Week: Kota and Mesa

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) The Daybreak team is partnering with the La Crescent Animal Rescue to feature an adoptable animal each week. This week we are introducing you to Kota and Mesa!
According to staff at the La Crescent Animal Rescue, Kota and Mesa are littermates and will be turning 5 in May.
Lori Olson says the girls are dilute calicos with the silkiest, softest fur you may have every felt. They are a bonded pair to go to a home together and are front declawed.
Kota and Mesa’s owner was no longer able to care for them due to the owner’s health issues.
You can call the La Crescent Animal Rescue at 507-895-2066 or go to their website here.