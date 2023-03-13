Pet of the Week: Noel and Tinsel!

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) The Daybreak team is partnering with the La Crescent Animal Rescue to feature an adoptable animal each week. This week we are introducing you to sisters Noel and Tinsel.
Staff at the shelter say Noel is a tortie and Tinsel is a muted tortie. They are a bonded pair just over a year old and both love to play with all sorts of toys. They enjoy naps in sunbeams and watching birds out the window.
You can call the La Crescent Animal Rescue at 507-895-2066 or go to their website here.