Pet of the Week: Zoey!

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) The Daybreak team is partnering with the La Crescent Animal Rescue to feature an adoptable animal each week. This week we are introducing you to Zoey.
Shelter staff say she has a smile that will light up a room and a personality that will make you laugh. Zoey is a 6-year-old mixed breed. She will need an owner or family that can give her the physical and mental exercise she loves.
She has spent some time around cats in her current foster home and has done well so far. She should be ok around cats with a proper introduction. Like we mentioned, Zoey is one ball of fun and loves children.
She is up to date on vaccinations and is spayed. Her adoption fee is $200.
You can call the La Crescent Animal Rescue at 507-895-2066 or go to their website here.