Popcorn Tavern to host benefit for those affected by 4th st. fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The India Curry House is nothing but rubble after a fire sparked from its basement on Apr. 28. Now community members are coming together to help those who lived in the apartments above the restaurant.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 the Popcorn Tavern in downtown La Crosse is hosting a benefit to gather donations and raise funds for those who lost most of their belongings to the fire.
Dozens of local sponsors are contributing by providing food, live music and prizes for a silent auction. Some of the food vendors include MexCal, Neuies and Pogy's.
Long-term resident Chris Stolpa says having an event like this is simply the La Crosse thing to do.
"That's what small business does," said Stolpa.
"That's the thing people forget about is it's small businesses. Every time someone needs something or something happens they come to the small business because we do it. We know how important our customers are, our family is, our friends are and so really, it's not a spark, it's just a continuation of the fire and drive we have to make sure everyone's taken care of."
The Popcorn Tavern is donating 100% of the proceeds to the victims of the fire.
To donate you can contact Holly Keating at AT 608-738-6349 or by calling the Popcorn Tavern.